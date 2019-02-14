Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eligible to return Saturday

Malkin has served his one-game suspension and is available to suit up against the Flames on Saturday.

Malkin was making his return from a five-game stint on injured reserve due to an upper-body issue, when he retaliated for a punch in the back of the head from Flyers' Michael Raffl by swinging his stick around and catching Raffl in the helmet. The league deemed the play dangerous in nature and issued the one-game suspension, which caused the Russian center to miss Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton. Back to 100 percent, Malkin figures to be a key player in deciding how far the Pens can make it in the postseason.