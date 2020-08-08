Malkin fired a team-high four shots on net during Friday's 2-0 loss to the Canadiens in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Carey Price was the story of the series, eliminating Pittsburgh with a shutout in the final game, but it's hard to overlook that Malkin made very little impact, managing only one assist in four contests. The 34-year-old was coming off a huge regular season in which he racked up 25 goals and 74 points in only 55 games, however, and injury concerns aside, Malkin should be headed for another very productive campaign in 2020-21.