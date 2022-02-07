Malkin was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Barring a false positive, Malkin will likely miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip. Since returning from a long-term knee injury, the Russian center has racked up five goals and eight helpers in 12 appearances, including seven power-play points. Without Malkin in the lineup, Jeff Carter figures to once against step into the second-line center role and could be in line for a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit as well, though Kasperi Kapanen and Evan Rodrigues will also be in the mix.