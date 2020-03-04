Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Erupts for four helpers
Malkin picked up four assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
After failing to find the scoresheet in two straight games, Malkin made up for lost time Tuesday. The 33-year-old now has 21 goals and 67 points through 51 games, setting him up for a very big finish to the season.
