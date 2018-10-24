Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point steak versus Edmonton
Malkin snagged a helper against the Oilers on Tuesday, bringing his point streak to five games.
Malkin is currently three points behind Auston Matthews, Patrice Bergeron and Mikko Rantanen for the NHL scoring lead with two games in hand. The Russian center continues to thrive with Phil Kessel on his right, as well as teaming up with Kessel and Sidney Crosby on the Pens' top power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Dominant in win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more helpers•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another three-point night•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Starts off season with three-point night•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fine after stick to face•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Preparing for 2018-19 campaign•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.