Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point steak versus Edmonton

Malkin snagged a helper against the Oilers on Tuesday, bringing his point streak to five games.

Malkin is currently three points behind Auston Matthews, Patrice Bergeron and Mikko Rantanen for the NHL scoring lead with two games in hand. The Russian center continues to thrive with Phil Kessel on his right, as well as teaming up with Kessel and Sidney Crosby on the Pens' top power-play unit.