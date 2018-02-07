Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to five

Malkin scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Vegas.

Malkin has now collected nine tallies and four helpers through his past five outings to improve to 30 goals and 62 points through just 51 games for the campaign. The Russian center has scored his way into the Art Ross race and is currently carrying fantasy teams with his offense. Considering he's well on his way to a seventh consecutive point-per-game showing, there might not be a drastic dip in production ahead, either.