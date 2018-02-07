Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to five
Malkin scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Vegas.
Malkin has now collected nine tallies and four helpers through his past five outings to improve to 30 goals and 62 points through just 51 games for the campaign. The Russian center has scored his way into the Art Ross race and is currently carrying fantasy teams with his offense. Considering he's well on his way to a seventh consecutive point-per-game showing, there might not be a drastic dip in production ahead, either.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Named NHL First Star•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: In tie for fourth in league scoring•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another game, another dominant showing•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Puts up three points•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Assessed paltry fine•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...