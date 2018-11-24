Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to six
Malkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Malkin sent a one-timer top shelf past Jaroslav Halak to open scoring. The Penguins couldn't figure Halak out after that and dropped the decision. Malkin now has a point in six straight games with nine total and five with the man advantage. He'll look to keep up the hot streak Saturday against Columbus.
