Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Extends point streak to six

Malkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Malkin sent a one-timer top shelf past Jaroslav Halak to open scoring. The Penguins couldn't figure Halak out after that and dropped the decision. Malkin now has a point in six straight games with nine total and five with the man advantage. He'll look to keep up the hot streak Saturday against Columbus.