Malkin (illness) registered a power-play assist in a 4-1 win versus Columbus on Tuesday.

Malkin's availability for Tuesday's contest was in question after he missed Monday's practice because of the illness. He recorded an assist on Sidney Crosby's goal at 10:14 of the second period. That brings Malkin up to eight goals and 25 points in 26 contests in 2022-23. The 36-year-old is on a three-game point streak.