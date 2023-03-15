Malkin tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Both of Malkin's points came on the power play, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 in the first period before adding an assist on Jake Guentzel's tally in the second. Malkin now has points in six straight games, with a goal and nine assists in that span. The 36-year-old forward is up to 72 points (24 goals, 48 assists) through 67 games this season.