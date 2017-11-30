Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eyeing return Friday
Malkin (upper body) is hoping to be available against the Sabres on Friday.
Malkin told reporters, "If I wake up tomorrow and feel okay, I can play," which is certainly an encouraging sign. No doubt coach Mike Sullivan will use a game-time decision tag for the center heading into Friday's matchup, which means fantasy owners will probably have to wait until warmups for final confirmation of his status.
