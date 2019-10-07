Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Facing long-term absence

Malkin is expected to be sidelined long-term with a lower-body injury, though it's not expected to end his season, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Malkin was crunched into the boards after tripping over a teammate in Saturday's matchup with Columbus. The world-class center came into the 2019-20 campaign motivated to bounce back from a disappointing year in which he still notched 72 points in 68 games. The club hasn't provided a specific timeline for the Russian's recovery, but expect him to be placed on long-term injured reserve shortly. In his stead, Jared McCann figures to slot into the second-line center role alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Brandon Tanev.