Malkin picked up an goal with three assists in Friday's 4-0 road victory against the Capitals.

Malkin opened the scoring at 4:07 of the second period with his first of the season, then he had helpers on a pair of Sidney Crosby power-play goals, before chipping in with the only apple on Reilly Smith's marker in the third. The veteran pivot also ended up with a plus-2 and four shots on goal. He and the Pens are back at it Saturday night against the visiting Flames.