Malkin scored a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over Philadelphia.

For the second straight season, Malkin got involved on the Opening Night box score. To open the 2026-27 campaign, the 40-year-old forward scored Pittsburgh's first power-play goal of the evening early in the second period. He has officially started the 21st season of his illustrious NHL career, where he has scored 534 goals and posted 1,408 points across 1270 career regular-season games. Malkin is a staple in Pittsburgh's top six and should continue to provide solid offensive numbers for fantasy managers this season.