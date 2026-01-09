Malkin scored a power-play goal, fired four shots on net, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Malkin ripped a one-timer to score on a power play in his return from an upper-body injury, which kept him sidelined for 15 games. With his effort in the triumphant return, the 20-year NHL veteran has nine goals, 30 points and 70 shots on net through 27 games this season. While the Penguins had their ups and downs without Malkin in the lineup, his return serves as an immediate boost to their lineup. Dating back to the games prior to his injury, the 39-year-old center has a three-game point streak and has failed to find the scoresheet just six times when healthy this season. While he slotted into Thursday's lineup as the second-line left winger, he will likely be eased back into his regular role up the center of the ice over the next few games. If Malkin ended up on fantasy waivers due to injury, he is a priority add in all league formats and remains on pace for 60-plus points this season.