Malkin scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

The 20-year NHL veteran continues to defy his age as he tallied the second goal of the game for the Penguins. Overall, Malkin has five goals, 18 assists and 48 shots on goal through 19 games this season. He has continued to provide steady production for the Penguins all year, with at least a point in 17 of his 19 games. Malkin is currently tied for 14th in the league with 23 points and he isn't showing signs of slowing down. With 1,369 points in his career, he's on pace to reach 1,400 before the end of the season, making him an elite fantasy option the rest of the way.