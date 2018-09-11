Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fine after stick to face
Malkin was caught in the face with a stick during an informal team skate Tuesday, but appears to have suffered no long-term injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fantasy owners and Pens fans can take a breath after Malkin left the ice during the skating session. The oft-injured center has averaged a point per game throughout his NHL career and shows no signs of slowing down ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Preparing for 2018-19 campaign•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pots Game 4 winner•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Gearing up for Game 3•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Won't play in Game 2•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time decision for Game 2•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...