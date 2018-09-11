Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fine after stick to face

Malkin was caught in the face with a stick during an informal team skate Tuesday, but appears to have suffered no long-term injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fantasy owners and Pens fans can take a breath after Malkin left the ice during the skating session. The oft-injured center has averaged a point per game throughout his NHL career and shows no signs of slowing down ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.