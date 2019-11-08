Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: First multi-point effort

Malkin stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Pittsburgh looked cooked trailing 3-0 heading into the third period, but Malkin played a key role in his team's comeback after that point. This was Malkin's first multi-point performance in five appearances this season.

