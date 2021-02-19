Malkin collected two assists with four shots and 10 PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

It took until his 15th game of the season, but Malkin finally put together a multi-point performance, assisting on third-period goals by Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust. He also drew a 10-minute misconduct with 1:27 left in regulation, providing fantasy managers in PIM leagues with an unexpected bonus. It hasn't been the type of season we're accustomed to seeing from Malkin, but he does have points in five of his last seven games (two goals, four assists).