Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Five-game, seven-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin delivered two assists Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Panthers.
The points stretched Geno's scoring streak to five games and seven points (two goals, five assists). Malkin's output dropped to 50 points (68 games) last season, but the 39-year-old looks rejuvenated this year, and he already has 12 points, including 10 helpers, in eight contests.
