Malkin scored a goal on three shots Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime win over Washington.

Malkin lit the lamp for the first time this season with a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle late in the second period, a power-play tally that knotted the game at 4-4. It was also the first point of the season for the 34-year-old, who was minus-2 with seven shots in Pittsburgh's first three games.