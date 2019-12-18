Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fourth Penguin to 400 goals
Malkin (illness) scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Malkin made his impact felt in the game, which included the 400th goal of his career. He's the fourth Penguin to reach that milestone. With the two-point effort, the Russian has 29 points in only 21 games this year. He went plus-3 and added three shots on goal Tuesday after missing a week due to his illness.
