Malkin (knee) was officially designated a game-time decision by coach Mike Sullivan ahead of Thursday's Game 3 clash with the Islanders, Pens Inside Scoop reports, but participated in line rushes and skated with the No. 1 power-play unit.

Malkin was on the ice for previous game-day skates yet this was the first time that he took line rushes. While Sullivan wouldn't go so far as to confirm the Russian center's status, all signs point to him being back in action for Game 3. In the final four regular-season contests, the veteran recorded four helpers in four games but is still looking for his first goal since March 15 versus Boston.