Malkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Malkin was held out as a precaution in the third period of last Saturday's season finale against the Sabres, but he has been practicing since then, though his reps have been capped. Those relying on Malkin in playoff pools will need to confirm his status prior to Sunday's noon EDT puck drop, but he'll likely take his usual spot on the second and top power-play unit for the series opener if he's able to suit up.