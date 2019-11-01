Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call Saturday

Malkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Oilers on Saturday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While coach Mike Sullivan officially labeled Malkin a game-time call, the fact that he took reps with the top power-play unit and the team already cleared a spot for him on the 23-man roster point to the Russian center being in the lineup. Malkin's season was derailed in just the second game of the year, but he did manage to score a goal Opening Night against Buffalo and will look to get back on track Saturday.