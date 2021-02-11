Malkin (eye) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin left Wednesday's practice session early with what the team classified as eye irritation and is now questionable to play versus the Isles. Normally, Jared McCann (lower body) would be the most likely candidate to move into the second-line center spot but with McCann unavailable, the Pens could turn to Teddy Blueger or even Zach Aston-Reese (shoulder), who is a natural center. In terms of the power play, Kasperei Kapanen would be the odds on favorite to join the No. 1 unit if Malkin can't play.