Malkin (lower body) could be an option versus Washington on Thursday after coach Mile Sullivan told reporters, "Tonight's lineups will be a game-time decision. They're all making progress on the ice. Obviously, that's encouraging," when asked for injury updates, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Malkin was a full participant at Thursday's optional game-day skate, which could be a sign he is ready to return to action. Fortunately for fantasy players, the Russian center is currently on injured reserve and would need to be activated prior to puck drop, a pretty good indicator he will be in the lineup. If Malkin does square off with the Caps, he figures to take on a second-line role and rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit.