Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call Thursday

Head coach Mike Sullivan labeled Malkin (upper body) a game-time decision for Thursday's contest versus the Red Wings, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin sported a regular jersey and took part in line rushes during practice Wednesday, clear signs that he is nearing a return to the lineup. Sullivan's words backed that theory up, though we will need to wait for confirmation on game day. Either way, the Pens could be nearing full strength at the right time, with Kris Letang (upper body) also making an appearance in a non-contact uniform Wednesday. Should Malkin make his return against Detroit, Matt Cullen appears the primary candidate to lose his place among the forward lines.