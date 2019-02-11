Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call

Malkin (upper body) is officially a game-time decision against the Flyers on Monday, although coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Malkin is probable tonight."

Malkin figures to slot into a second-line role in addition to returning to the top power-play unit. The Russian center may be stuck in a six-game goal drought, but he did manage to rack up six helpers over that stretch. Considering Malkin has tallied 68 points in his career versus Philadelphia (second most against any one team), it wouldn't be a surprise to see him add to his goal account Monday.