Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time decision for Game 2

Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Saturday that Malkin (lower body) will be a game-time call for Sunday's Game 2 against the Capitals, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin missed each of the previous two games because of his lower-body issue, but he returned to full-contact practice Saturday. The veteran appears to be in good position to rejoin the lineup for Game 2, though a night of rest following a full session should give the coaching staff a better idea of where he's at physically ahead of the contest. Expect another update on game day confirming the star forward's status on game day.

