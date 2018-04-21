Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time decision for Game 6

Malkin (leg) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 6 against the Flyers.

Coach Mike Sullivan indicated after the session that all injured players were game-time decisions, but Malkin's absence from Saturday's practice leaves him with a gloomier outlook than Patric Hornqvist (upper body) -- who practiced in full. Official word on his availability for Sunday's Game 6 could arrive as late as pregame warmups.