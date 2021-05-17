Malkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time call ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin was on the ice for Monday's practice in a regular jersey but didn't participate in line rushes, per Pens Inside Scoop, which would seem to favor him being out of the lineup Tuesday. Still, the Russian center's status likely won't be clear until the Penguins take the ice for warmups. If he does miss out again, Jeff Carter figures to remain the second-line center while Jared McCann slots in for Malkin on the No. 2 power-play unit.