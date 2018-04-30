Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time decision Tuesday

Malkin (lower body) will be a game-time call for Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday.

In their opening-round matchup with Philadelphia, the Penguins' power play was clicking at 20 percent. Through two games against Washington, Pittsburgh has been unable to convert once, despite five opportunities. To say that the team's struggles are entirely due to Malkin's absence might be a stretch, but considering he racked up 38 points during the regular season with the man advantage -- it's certainly a big factor. The Russian also plays a significantly more physical style than his all-star teammates Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby, which could help the Pens stand up to the Capitals in Game 3 -- if he is available.