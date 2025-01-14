Malkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Seattle on Tuesday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Malkin participated fully in Tuesday's morning skate while working on the second line and second power-play unit. He has amassed eight goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 20 hits across 41 appearances this season. With Michael Bunting (undisclosed) ready to return and Malkin trending toward playing after missing four games, Jesse Puljujarvi and Matt Nieto could be healthy scratches versus the Kraken.