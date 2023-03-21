Malkin earned an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.
Malkin has scored just one goal in his last 11 contests but has racked up 10 helpers over that stretch, including six power-play points. The Russian center needs just six more goals to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2017-18 when he racked up 42.
