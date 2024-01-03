Malkin earned an assist against the Capitals on Tuesday.

Malkin has points in nine of his last 11 games, tallying four goals and seven assists. During that stretch, four of the world-class center's points have come with the man advantage, as the Penguins appear to be finally figuring out their power play. Malkin is slightly off a point-per-game pace but could get to that level with a couple of multi-point efforts.