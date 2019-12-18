Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Gearing up against Calgary

Malkin (illness) will suit up in Tuesday's road game against the Flames.

Malkin racked up two goals and three helpers in three games preceding this injury, and he'll resume his role as the top-line center with power-play duties as well. Bryan Rust (illness) is back in the lineup, too, and is expected to flank Malkin along with Jake Guentzel.

More News
Our Latest Stories