Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Gearing up for Game 3

Malkin (lower body) will play in Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After sitting out the last three outings, Malkin is ready to help the Penguins take the lead in the conference semifinals. The 31-year-old pivot was chippy and served 18 PIM in four games against the Caps during the regular season, but that didn't stop him from compiling two goals and four helpers against the divisional foes. Expect Malkin to be an offensive force in Game 3 with an added physical presence.