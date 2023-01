Malkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

This was Malkin's second point in his last six games, and he's also gone minus-4 in that span. His drop in production has largely correlated with the Penguins' six-game losing skid, which ended Sunday, and the absence of Kris Letang (personal/lower body). Despite the slump, Malkin still has a formidable 35 points (16 on the power play) with 111 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 outings this season.