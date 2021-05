Malkin produced two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Malkin had a hand in Jake Guentzel's second-period power-play marker and a Jason Zucker goal at even strength in the third. In two games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Malkin has three assists. The Russian center is up to 27 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 31 contests overall.