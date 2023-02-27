Malkin collected a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Malkin found the back of the net at 6:17 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He's up to 23 goals and 62 points in 59 games this season. The 36-year-old is red hot with four goals and eight points over his last five outings.
