Malkin collected a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Malkin found the back of the net at 6:17 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He's up to 23 goals and 62 points in 59 games this season. The 36-year-old is red hot with four goals and eight points over his last five outings.

More News