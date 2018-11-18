Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Getting assists but in goal slump

Malkin picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Ottawa.

He has 25 points in 18 games, which is an amazing pace. But Malkin has now gone seven games without a goal, which is a surprise for such a prolific goal scorer. The Pens are scuffling right now, but the best is still delivering. You know what to do.

