Malkin scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Malkin has scored in back-to-back games and has multiple points in three of six outings this season. He helped out on an Anthony Mantha goal earlier in the third period before scoring his empty-netter in the final minute. Malkin has two goals, seven helpers, 12 shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating to begin 2025-26. He'll likely have some ups and downs throughout the campaign, but he's worth rostering in fantasy as long as his offense stays up.