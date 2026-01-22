Malkin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Malkin earned his second multi-point effort in the last four games. The 39-year-old has three goals and five helpers over his last eight outings, showing no rust after a month-long absence due to an upper-body injury. He's up to 11 goals, 37 points, 87 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 34 appearances this season, putting him on track to easily surpass the 50-point effort he had over 68 outings a year ago.