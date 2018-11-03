Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goal in three straight
Malkin scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Malkin now has a goal in three consecutive games and a point in nine straight. It's been an electric start to the season for Malkin with 20 points -- five on the power play -- through 11 outings. He should be started across the fantasy spectrum, and he'll look to extend his success Saturday versus the Maple Leafs.
