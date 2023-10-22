Malkin contributed a goal in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Malkin extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, which brings him up to four markers and eight points in five appearances this season. The 37-year-old is now 25 markers away from 500, which is a gap he might be able to close before the end of the campaign. He finished 2022-23 with 27 goals and 83 points in 82 outings.