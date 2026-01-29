Malkin (undisclosed) will be in action against Chicago on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Malkin appeared to be injured versus Vancouver on Sunday, but he will remain in the lineup for Thursday's tilt. Since returning from a previous upper-body injury, the 39-year-old center has been rolling offensively with five goals and six helpers, including two power-play points, in his last 10 outings. The natural center will continue to feature on the wing of Thomas Novak on Pittsburgh's second line.