Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs helper
Malkin notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.
Malkin has registered three points in his last four games, all of which have come with the man advantage. If the world-class center can keep producing, he may have just enough time left to reach the 80-point mark for the sixth time in his NHL career. Additionally, the Russian needs just three more points to reach 1,000 and become just the 88th player to achieve that threshold.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Lights lamp with changeup•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores from distance•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another multi-goal performance•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes advantage of PP chances•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eligible to return Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Receives one-game ban•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...