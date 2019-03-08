Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs helper

Malkin notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Malkin has registered three points in his last four games, all of which have come with the man advantage. If the world-class center can keep producing, he may have just enough time left to reach the 80-point mark for the sixth time in his NHL career. Additionally, the Russian needs just three more points to reach 1,000 and become just the 88th player to achieve that threshold.