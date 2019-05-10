Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs two helpers for Russia
Malkin tallied two assists in Russia's 5-2 victory over Norway on Friday.
It was a solid start to the tournament for Malkin, who picked up both of his points on goals scored by Evgenii Dadonov. Fans and fantasy owners alike will be hoping a strong showing at Worlds for the 32-year-old Malkin will inspire him to a better 2019-20 campaign with the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Named assistant captain for Russia•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Great start to postseason•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will face Red Wings•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Closing in on return•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...