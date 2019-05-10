Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs two helpers for Russia

Malkin tallied two assists in Russia's 5-2 victory over Norway on Friday.

It was a solid start to the tournament for Malkin, who picked up both of his points on goals scored by Evgenii Dadonov. Fans and fantasy owners alike will be hoping a strong showing at Worlds for the 32-year-old Malkin will inspire him to a better 2019-20 campaign with the Penguins.