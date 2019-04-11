Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Great start to postseason

Malkin scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The 32-year-old looked healthy and sharp to begin the Pens' postseason run after missing eight games late in the year with an upper-body injury, although Malkin's performance wasn't enough to produce a win. He now has a massive 63 goals and 167 points in 159 career playoff games, and Wednesday's effort moved Malkin into the top 20 in all-time postseason scoring -- two spots behind Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux (172 points), who he could pass before this series is over.