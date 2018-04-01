Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Hands out two helpers Sunday
Malkin dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Montreal.
Malkin is just putting on a show since the turn of the calendar year, with 28 goals 59 points in 39 games since the start of January. Now up to 95 points, the 31-year-old Russian sits third in the NHL in scoring with his highest point total since he racked up 109 in the 2011-12 season. Malkin is still making a push down the stretch of a very tight race for the Hart Memorial. He'll get a shot to keep the momentum up against the rival Capitals on Sunday.
